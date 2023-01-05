Boil water notice lifted in several Jackson zip codes

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The city of Jackson has lifted a boil water notice for residents living in several zip codes.

The precautionary boil water notice for residents living in the zip codes listed below is now lifted:

39211

39206

39202

39201

39213

For more information, please call 601-960-2723.

