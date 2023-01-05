Boil water notice lifted in several Jackson zip codes
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 5:39 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The city of Jackson has lifted a boil water notice for residents living in several zip codes.
The precautionary boil water notice for residents living in the zip codes listed below is now lifted:
- 39211
- 39206
- 39202
- 39201
- 39213
For more information, please call 601-960-2723.
Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.