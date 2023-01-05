Careers
Boil water notice lifted in several Jackson zip codes

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 5:39 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The city of Jackson has lifted a boil water notice for residents living in several zip codes.

The precautionary boil water notice for residents living in the zip codes listed below is now lifted:

  • 39211
  • 39206
  • 39202
  • 39201
  • 39213

For more information, please call 601-960-2723.

