Ark. judge arrested, accused of asking defendant’s girlfriend for sex to expedite trial

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 4:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLARENDON, Ark. (WMC) - An Arkansas judge is accused of soliciting bribes to expedite a defendant’s trial.

Thomas David Carruth, 63, was arrested Thursday over an incident stemming from April 2022.

Investigators say Carruth solicited sex from a defendant’s girlfriend in exchange for expediting the defendant’s trial date.

Carruth also allegedly lied to FBI agents when probed about the alleged bribe.

Carruth is charged with three counts of honest services wire fraud, three counts of using a facility in interstate commerce in furtherance of unlawful activity, one count of bribery, one count of making false statements, and one count of obstruction of justice.

He could face up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

