Careers
Magic of Lights
Mothers of Murdered Sons

$800M in federal funding secured to shore up Jackson’s water system

(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)
(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By Anthony Warren
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 1:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The city of Jackson has officially secured federal funds to shore up its crumbling infrastructure.

The funds are coming from more than $71 million in American Rescue Plan Act grants with $600 million included as part of an omnibus spending bill.

During a press conference Thursday, Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said the funds won’t take care of all of Jackson’s infrastructure needs but will go a long way to increasing “the overall quality of life of all Jacksonians and neighboring ratepayers.”

“Today, we can finally say that after decades of kicking the can of crumbling infrastructure down the road, the stars have aligned for Jackson,” he said. “At this moment in time, we have secured the expertise and the funding needed to start repairing, replacing, and modernizing Jackson’s water system.”

Lumumba said the funds aren’t immediately available, but the money has been set aside.

He said Jackson will receive reimbursement for work done as projects are identified and completed within the system.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mississippi representative’s missing daughter found safe in Florida, according to police
Mississippi representative’s missing daughter found safe in Florida, according to police
$4 million lottery ticket sold in Mississippi; largest in state history
Woman shot and killed in South Jackson intersection
15-year-old girl shot and killed in South Jackson intersection
3 JPD officers on leave after man dies in police custody
3 JPD officers on leave after man dies in police custody
Three people shot inside of a vehicle in Jackson
Three people shot inside of a vehicle in Jackson

Latest News

Mayor Lumumba discusses potential changes in Public Works Department.
Mayor: Expect major changes in Public Works Dept. amid water takeover
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) celebrates after a defensive stop against the Miami...
Damar Hamlin asked ‘who won the game’ after waking up, doctor says
Mayor Lumumba discusses potential changes in Public Works Department.
Mayor Lumumba on public works reallignment
16-year-old charged as an adult after teen shot twice in Pearl drive-by
16-year-old charged as an adult after teen shot twice in Pearl drive-by