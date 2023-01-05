$800M in federal funding secured to shore up Jackson’s water system

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The city of Jackson has officially secured federal funds to shore up its crumbling infrastructure.

The funds are coming from more than $71 million in American Rescue Plan Act grants with $600 million included as part of an omnibus spending bill.

During a press conference Thursday, Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said the funds won’t take care of all of Jackson’s infrastructure needs but will go a long way to increasing “the overall quality of life of all Jacksonians and neighboring ratepayers.”

“Today, we can finally say that after decades of kicking the can of crumbling infrastructure down the road, the stars have aligned for Jackson,” he said. “At this moment in time, we have secured the expertise and the funding needed to start repairing, replacing, and modernizing Jackson’s water system.”

Lumumba said the funds aren’t immediately available, but the money has been set aside.

He said Jackson will receive reimbursement for work done as projects are identified and completed within the system.

