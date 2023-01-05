16-year-old charged as an adult after teen shot twice in Pearl drive-by

PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - A 16-year-old from Clinton has been charged as an adult after a teen had to be airlifted following a shooting in Pearl last week.

Markinan Demon Walker, 16, has been charged with two counts of attempted murder and one count of drive-by shooting. Walker was ordered held without bond and is at the Rankin County Detention Center.

Walker is accused of shooting at two people that were standing on S. Sweet Home Church Road on Thursday, December 29.

The shooting is believed to be drug-related.

A 17-year-old from Jackson was shot twice in the abdomen and had to be flown to UMMC. He is expected to make a full recovery.

The other male was not injured.

