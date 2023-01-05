Careers
Magic of Lights
Mothers of Murdered Sons

16-year-old charged as an adult after teen shot twice in Pearl drive-by

16-year-old charged as an adult after teen shot twice in Pearl drive-by
16-year-old charged as an adult after teen shot twice in Pearl drive-by(Pearl Police Department)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 11:14 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - A 16-year-old from Clinton has been charged as an adult after a teen had to be airlifted following a shooting in Pearl last week.

Markinan Demon Walker, 16, has been charged with two counts of attempted murder and one count of drive-by shooting. Walker was ordered held without bond and is at the Rankin County Detention Center.

Walker is accused of shooting at two people that were standing on S. Sweet Home Church Road on Thursday, December 29.

The shooting is believed to be drug-related.

A 17-year-old from Jackson was shot twice in the abdomen and had to be flown to UMMC. He is expected to make a full recovery.

The other male was not injured.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mississippi representative’s missing daughter found safe in Florida, according to police
Mississippi representative’s missing daughter found safe in Florida, according to police
$4 million lottery ticket sold in Mississippi; largest in state history
Woman shot and killed in South Jackson intersection
15-year-old girl shot and killed in South Jackson intersection
3 JPD officers on leave after man dies in police custody
3 JPD officers on leave after man dies in police custody
Three people shot inside of a vehicle in Jackson
Three people shot inside of a vehicle in Jackson

Latest News

MDEQ Executive Director Christopher Wells
MDEQ director: ‘NAACP failed to allege a single fact to support’ state discriminated against Jackson
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Damar Hamlin opens eyes, is responsive: NFL insider
Things To Know
Things To Know Thursday, January 5, 2023
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: seasonable late week; rain chances late weekend