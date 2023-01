JEFFERSON DAVIS CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A tornado warning has been issued for several Mississippi counties.

Counties Impacted:

Covington Co.

Forrest Co.

Jefferson Davis Co.

Jones Co.

Lamar Co.

The warning will remain in effect until 7:15 p.m.

