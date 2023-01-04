Careers
Three people shot inside of a vehicle in Jackson

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 4:59 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A shooting that saw three people suffer gunshot injuries while sitting in a vehicle is being investigated in Jackson by Capitol Police.

The triple shooting occurred on Monument and Farrish Street.

Police say the three victims were inside of a white Crown Vic Wednesday when the shooting occurred.

The injuries are thought to be non-life threatening. The suspect(s) have not been identified at this time.

