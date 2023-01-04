Three people shot inside of a vehicle in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A shooting that saw three people suffer gunshot injuries while sitting in a vehicle is being investigated in Jackson by Capitol Police.

The triple shooting occurred on Monument and Farrish Street.

Capitol Police are working a triple shooting at Monument & Farish St. Police say all 3 victims were inside this white Crown Vic when the shooting occurred. Their injuries are thought to be non-life threatening. No information on suspect(s) at this time. pic.twitter.com/qTRqUnygBg — Mike Evans (@crabblers) January 4, 2023

Police say the three victims were inside of a white Crown Vic Wednesday when the shooting occurred.

The injuries are thought to be non-life threatening. The suspect(s) have not been identified at this time.

