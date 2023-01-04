Things To Know Wednesday, January 4

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. All Jackson Public Schools to resume classes virtually due to ongoing water crisis

All Jackson Public Schools will resume classes virtually due to the city’s ongoing water crisis. According to the Jackson Public School District, 33 schools are reporting low or no water pressure. Because of this, the district says JPS will shift to virtual learning on Thursday, January 5, and Friday, January 6. The district says computer device pick-up is scheduled for January 4 from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at each school site. Breakfast and lunch will be available for pick-up at each school site from 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. “The loss of water pressure in our school communities has had an enormous impact on us all,” the district said in a press release. “Please know that this decision was made after careful consideration of many factors, including the possibility of more schools losing pressure while scholars and staff are present and the challenge of maintaining a safe and clean environment.”

2. Richland officer involved in deadly officer-involved shooting back on duty

A Richland police officer will soon return to duty after being involved in a deadly shooting. On Tuesday, city leaders voted to bring Coty Hamilton back on modified duty. This decision goes into effect immediately. Hamilton was placed on administrative leave nearly two weeks ago following a fatal officer-involved shooting. This all dates back to December 21st when officers with the Richland Police Department were called out to Walmart for a hostage situation. Twenty-one-year-old Corlunda McGinister was shot and killed by police during the incident.

3. Civil rights activist Ineva May Pittman dies in house fire

Fire destroyed a Valley North home, taking with it an icon in Mississippi Civil Rights history. Ineva May Pittman was found in her home by firefighters, who discovered her in a part of the house that was not burned. It happened in the 5000 block of Inwood Drive. Eighty-eight-year-old Ineva May Pittman dedicated her life to improving the lives and circumstances of others, using her voice for change. Retired Jackson Advocate Publisher Alice Thomas Tisdale called her a friend for nearly 40 years. “She was the fighter,” said Tisdale. “She was the one that was the backbone of not just the Lanier Alumni Association, but she was the backbone of the NAACP, having served as a former branch president.” Pittman worked with Medgar Evers, advocating for voting rights, education and equal opportunity. The Jayess native attended Lanier High School, graduated from Jackson State University and later taught at Lanier.

