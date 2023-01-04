Careers
Magic of Lights
Mothers of Murdered Sons

Snowplow driver dies in medical emergency after clearing roadway, authorities say

Officials in South Dakota say a snow operator died in a medical emergency earlier this week.
Officials in South Dakota say a snow operator died in a medical emergency earlier this week.(File image | Ipson-blue via Canva)
By KSFY Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 4:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KSFY/Gray News) - A South Dakota worker has died after suffering a medical emergency.

According to the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Department, a county snowplow operator suffered a medical emergency and died on Tuesday after clearing a roadway.

KSFY reports the incident happened at about 1:30 p.m. in Minnehaha County.

Officials said the snowplow operator was taken to the hospital but later died.

The sheriff’s department did not immediately identify the worker but said the death appeared to be from natural causes.

Copyright 2023 KSFY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man leads Capitol Police on ‘brief foot pursuit’ before being arrested
Man leads Capitol Police on ‘brief foot pursuit’ before being arrested
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Damar Hamlin’s family shares statement as Bills’ safety remains hospitalized
$4 million lottery ticket sold in Mississippi; largest in state history
Barrelhouse Manager David Moncrief says the Fondren restaurant can't bounce back from Jackson's...
‘We can’t bounce back from this one’: Latest water crisis final straw for Fondren restaurant
Severe thunderstorm warning issued for several Mississippi counties

Latest News

Buffalo Bills saftey Damar Hamlin,left and Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joe Haden,right prior...
NFL rallies to support Hamlin as his condition improves
Flowood YMCA
Families sue Flowood YMCA after exposure to ‘potentially deadly’ gas at birthday party
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) lies on the turf after making a tackle on Cincinnati...
Hamlin’s collapse spurs new wave of vaccine misinformation
Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., who has been nominated for Speaker of the House, turns to listen to...
Byron Donalds emerges as GOP alternative for House speaker
Three people shot inside of a vehicle in Jackson
Three people shot inside of a vehicle in Jackson