Richland officer involved in deadly officer-involved shooting back on duty

RICHLAND, Miss. (WLBT) - A Richland police officer will soon return to duty after being involved in a deadly shooting.

On Tuesday, city leaders voted to bring Coty Hamilton back on modified duty.

This decision goes into effect immediately.

Hamilton was placed on administrative leave nearly two weeks ago following a fatal officer-involved shooting.

This all dates back to December 21st when officers with the Richland Police Department were called out to Walmart for a hostage situation. Twenty-one-year-old Corlunda McGinister was shot and killed by police during the incident.

Witnesses tell WLBT, McGinister had a gun and was holding a worker inside the store hostage. No other injuries were reported during the incident.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has now taken the lead on this case. The board of aldermen spent roughly 20 minutes discussing this issue in executive session before making this decision.

When Hamilton comes back, Mayor Pat Sullivan said he will start out on desk duty and then eased back into the flow of things.

“This is a traumatic event; it’s hit all of us,” said Mayor Sullivan. “We want to make sure we take the mental health of our police officers, we take it very seriously, and we want to make sure that he is able to assimilate and do his job.”

Hamilton has been with the department since 2005. There’s no timeline on how long he will be on desk duty.

Mayor Sullivan said Hamilton will remain there until they think it’s necessary for him to be out patrolling the streets again.

