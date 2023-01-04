Careers
President Biden set to visit Kentucky alongside Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell

By David Ade
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 6:25 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - President Joe Biden is set to visit the Ohio and Kentucky border on Wednesday. The visit is expected to be a bipartisan celebration of sorts over newly-secured funding to upgrade a critical bridge connected the two states.

The roughly 60 year-old Brent Spence Bridge, which connects Kentucky and Ohio, carries about double the amount of traffic it was originally designed to carry. Local officials say it’s in desperate need of an upgrade.

The Biden administration recently announced a more than billion dollar grant to help build a second bridge, and rehab the current one.

The federal grant is made possible by the $1.6 trillion bipartisan infrastructure law that was passed in 2021. Senator Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) helped pass the legislation. His office also says the senator directly advocated for the grant for the Brent Spence Bridge.

Kentucky Democratic Governor Andy Beshear and Ohio Republican Governor Mike DeWine are also expected to join President Biden and Senator McConnell on Wednesday.

