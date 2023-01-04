‘No guarantees’: Third-party manager beefing up staff at treatment plant to boost water production

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson will have additional staffers at its main water treatment plant Tuesday night, after yet another setback with water restoration efforts on Monday.

“Once again, I feel like we are repeating the same message day after day and it is really feeling hollow by now,” Jackson water manager Ted Henifin said. “I continue to apologize to those residents without any water at all - now on their 13th day.”

Meanwhile, he is asking residents and businesses to conserve water, “to help us get water to those without.”

“It will take a unified effort to get past this challenge, and I appreciate everyone’s continued patience and cooperation,” he said.

Henifin had hoped water could be restored to most, if not all, homes and businesses sometime on Tuesday.

However, some areas of the city were still high and dry, including parts of the Fondren Business District along North State Street.

“As I have reported for most of the last week, we still have not been able to put enough water into the system to overcome the losses resulting from the Christmas Eve deep freeze,” Henifin said.

An extreme cold front pushed through the metro area the Thursday before Christmas. Many residents began reporting water outages on Christmas Eve.

The drops in pressure, according to Henifin, were initially due to breaks in the distribution system, or the system of pipelines that carry water to homes and businesses.

Many of those breaks have been repaired, but the city still has been unable to restore pressure, in part, due to setbacks at the Jackson’s main treatment plant. Pressure has to be around 80 PSI for all residents to have water.

Henifin, who was put in charge of Jackson’s water system as part of a federal court order, said the goal has been to build pressure by pushing more water into the system around midnight, when the least amount is being used in the city.

However, on at least a couple of occasions those plans fell through. On Saturday night, for instance, the city experienced problems at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant after changes in the surface water temperature at the Barnett Reservoir.

“So, the water is layered by temperature and it kind of flips over as the temperature [changes]. We keep having these swings, you know, from really cold back to 70-degree weather and so the water flips over,” Henifin explained on Monday. “It challenges the operator at that point to make sure the process stays in place. And if we’re off on our chemical dosing or anything like that we can lose process a little bit.”

Sunday night was better, but the city had additional problems Monday night. Henifin did not go into details about what caused those setbacks.

“Each day we prepare by cleaning filters [and] sedimentation beds, adjusting chemical feeds, topping off chemical supplies, and other similar work with the goal of being ready to ramp up production during the middle of the night,” he said. “We have repeated that process today with the goal of attempting that sustained high production tonight.”

“Am I confident based on the past several nights? Not entirely,” he said. “But we have additional experienced professionals on-site - something we have not had for the past week. With these contractors on site, I am a bit more confident, but no guarantees.”

