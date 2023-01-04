Careers
Magic of Lights
Mothers of Murdered Sons

Mississippi representative’s missing daughter found safe in Florida, according to police

Mississippi representative’s missing daughter found safe in Florida, according to police
Mississippi representative’s missing daughter found safe in Florida, according to police(Enterpirse Police Department)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 12:28 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Mississippi representative’s teenage daughter has been found after going missing earlier this week.

According to police in Alabama, where 17-year-old Kristian Stamps was last seen, the teen was found safe in Bay County, Florida.

In a Facebook video posted by the representative Tuesday evening, a teary-eyed De’Keither Stamps said, “I need y’all to help me out. I ain’t seen my baby in almost a day. She’s somewhere in Alabama, so I need to move heaven and earth to help me find my baby.”

Stamps is the representative of Mississippi’s District 66 which is Hinds County.

The Enterprise, Alabama Police Department then requested assistance to locate Stamps’ daughter, who was last seen on January 2 at 6:15 p.m. while leaving a park.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man leads Capitol Police on ‘brief foot pursuit’ before being arrested
Man leads Capitol Police on ‘brief foot pursuit’ before being arrested
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Damar Hamlin’s family shares statement as Bills’ safety remains hospitalized
$4 million lottery ticket sold in Mississippi; largest in state history
Barrelhouse Manager David Moncrief says the Fondren restaurant can't bounce back from Jackson's...
‘We can’t bounce back from this one’: Latest water crisis final straw for Fondren restaurant
Severe thunderstorm warning issued for several Mississippi counties

Latest News

Flowood YMCA
Families sue Flowood YMCA after exposure to ‘potentially deadly’ gas at birthday party
Three people shot inside of a vehicle in Jackson
Three people shot inside of a vehicle in Jackson
Marqabious Markee Hughes, 19
19-year-old arrested for rape in Carroll County
Jackson, Mississippi's seal
City Council transfers $18.4 million to third-party water system manager
3 JPD officers on leave after man dies in police custody
3 JPD officers on leave after man dies in police custody