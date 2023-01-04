Mississippi representative’s missing daughter found safe in Florida, according to police

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Mississippi representative’s teenage daughter has been found after going missing earlier this week.

According to police in Alabama, where 17-year-old Kristian Stamps was last seen, the teen was found safe in Bay County, Florida.

In a Facebook video posted by the representative Tuesday evening, a teary-eyed De’Keither Stamps said, “I need y’all to help me out. I ain’t seen my baby in almost a day. She’s somewhere in Alabama, so I need to move heaven and earth to help me find my baby.”

Stamps is the representative of Mississippi’s District 66 which is Hinds County.

The Enterprise, Alabama Police Department then requested assistance to locate Stamps’ daughter, who was last seen on January 2 at 6:15 p.m. while leaving a park.

