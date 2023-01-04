Careers
Magic of Lights
Mothers of Murdered Sons

Mississippi representative’s daughter missing, promises to move ‘heaven and earth’ to find her

Mississippi representative’s daughter missing, promises to move ‘heaven and earth’ to find her
Mississippi representative’s daughter missing, promises to move ‘heaven and earth’ to find her(Enterpirse Police Department)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 12:28 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Mississippi representative’s teenage daughter is missing, with her last known location being in Alabama.

In a Facebook video posted by the representative Tuesday evening, a teary-eyed De’Keither Stamps said, “I need y’all to help me out. I ain’t seen my baby in almost a day. She’s somewhere in Alabama, so I need to move heaven and earth to help me find my baby.”

Stamps is the representative of Mississippi’s District 66 which is Hinds County.

The Enterprise, Alabama Police Department is now requesting assistance to locate 17-year-old Kristian Stamps.

According to police, she was last seen in blue jeans and a black hoodie on January 2 at 6:15 p.m. while leaving an Alabama park. She was driving a red 2008 Honda Accord with Mississippi tag HNZ3021.

In a following video on Tuesday, Stamps stated, “If anybody has any contact with my daughter, let her know: I’m coming for you. We will find you and we will get you safe.”

He also told those who may possibly be with his daughter, “I’m coming for her and we are going to scour the whole earth until we find her.”

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man leads Capitol Police on ‘brief foot pursuit’ before being arrested
Man leads Capitol Police on ‘brief foot pursuit’ before being arrested
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Damar Hamlin’s family shares statement as Bills’ safety remains hospitalized
Severe thunderstorm warning issued for several Mississippi counties
Barrelhouse Manager David Moncrief says the Fondren restaurant can't bounce back from Jackson's...
‘We can’t bounce back from this one’: Latest water crisis final straw for Fondren restaurant
Ineva May Pittman
Civil rights activist Ineva May Pittman dies in house fire

Latest News

3 JPD officers on leave after man dies in police custody
3 JPD officers on leave after man dies in police custody
FILE - A cup of water is drawn from a faucet at Johnny T's Bistro and Blues, a midtown Jackson,...
Most customers in Jackson should have ‘some water’ following good night at treatment plant, third-party manager says
$4 million lottery ticket sold in Mississippi; largest in state history
Things To Know
Things To Know Wednesday, January 4