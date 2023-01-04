Careers
Magic of Lights
Mothers of Murdered Sons

Most customers in Jackson should have ‘some water’ following good night at treatment plant, third-party manager says

FILE - A cup of water is drawn from a faucet at Johnny T's Bistro and Blues, a midtown Jackson,...
FILE - A cup of water is drawn from a faucet at Johnny T's Bistro and Blues, a midtown Jackson, Miss., restaurant and entertainment venue on Sept. 1, 2022. The beleaguered water system in Mississippi's capital city disrupted daily life for 150,000 residents for several days, but Jackson's water is now safe to drink according to the Environmental Protection Agency on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By Anthony Warren
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 10:30 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson water manager Ted Henifin says most customers should have at least some water following a strong night of production at city’s main water treatment plant.

“Overnight the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment [Plant] maintained strong production and was able to push much of the additional water into the distribution system to make up for losses incurred due to the Christmas deep freeze,” Henifin said Wednesday morning.

Curtis is Jackson’s main treatment plant and serves about 43,000 connections.

“This planned push, in combination with some transmission line valving changes, has allowed us to make great progress with the recovery,” he added. “We are not fully recovered, but most customers should now have some water and those at higher elevations should see water at some point this evening.”

Henifin says some fluctuation will continue as the day progresses, but his goal tonight is to “make another push to restore full pressure to the entire system.”

He was unsure exactly how many customers were without water, saying one person without service is too many.

Wednesday’s higher pressure also means the city is one step closer to lifting its boil water notices. Most customers on the surface water system have been under a boil water notice since Christmas, days after a severe cold front ripped across the city, ravaging its already fragile water system.

“We will begin sampling today... in ZIP codes that have full pressure restored and we will sample the remaining areas tomorrow, assuming water pressure is restored tonight,” he said.

Meanwhile, Henifin says some customers in the city are still without water and is urging everyone to curb their use of it.

Said Henifin, “Thanks for everyone’s patience. I remain committed to make the required investments over the coming year to ensure water outages are part of Jackson’s history - not part of our future.”

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man leads Capitol Police on ‘brief foot pursuit’ before being arrested
Man leads Capitol Police on ‘brief foot pursuit’ before being arrested
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Damar Hamlin’s family shares statement as Bills’ safety remains hospitalized
Severe thunderstorm warning issued for several Mississippi counties
Barrelhouse Manager David Moncrief says the Fondren restaurant can't bounce back from Jackson's...
‘We can’t bounce back from this one’: Latest water crisis final straw for Fondren restaurant
Ineva May Pittman
Civil rights activist Ineva May Pittman dies in house fire

Latest News

Today at 11 - WLBT
$4 million lottery ticket sold in Mississippi; largest in state history
Things To Know
Things To Know Wednesday, January 4
Former Jackson County Sheriff Ezell is expected to take his oath Tuesday afternoon.
Mike Ezell to be sworn in as newest member of Mississippi’s Congressional delegation