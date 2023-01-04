First Alert Forecast:

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Calmer weather has arrived here for a few days. Expect sunny daytime skies with highs in the 60s and under clear skies at night, 30s are likely and even some patchy frost possible. We’ll slightly warm up to near 70 Saturday with a few showers later in the day. More showers and even a few thunderstorms are possible on Sunday with highs in the 60s. Severe weather looks unlikely at this point. Nice weather returns early next week again, with highs in the 60s and lows in the 30s. The average high this time of year is 57 and the average low is 37.

