First Alert Forecast: sunny and quiet conditions expected for the rest of the week

By Peyton Garrison
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 11:47 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A much drier and quieter day is in the forecast for the area today as yesterday’s storm system exits farther to the east. There will be plenty of sunshine to enjoy today with highs in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees, which is still above normal for this time of year. We should see the cooler air behind the cold front move in by tonight as temperatures bottom out in the lower 40s by the early morning hours.

Temperatures on Thursday should be more seasonable and closer to average. Expect highs tomorrow afternoon to generally reach the upper 50s lower 60s under a sunny sky. It will get chilly out into the overnight period with temperatures forecast to fall to the 30s with calm winds and a clear sky overhead.

Our weather will stay quiet for the rest of the week as temperatures start to trend slightly warmer with southerly flow returning. We’ll see temperatures in the middle to upper 60s Friday afternoon and likely 70-degree weather by Saturday as another front nears from the northwest. There could be a few showers around late Saturday before better chances for rain emerge Sunday with the passage of the front. Temperatures are expected to fall back to the 60s in the wake of this front.

