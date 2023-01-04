First Alert Forecast: quieter, brighter mid-late week

WEDNESDAY: The actual front will hold off from moving through until late Wednesday – keeping warm in air flowing in from the southwest. Morning 50s will give way to afternoon 60s and 70s amid a mostly to partly cloudy sky. Eventually, after sunset, the front will shift through, kicking the winds around the northwest and allowing temperatures to drop into the 40s by early Thursday amid partly clear sky.

THURSDAY: Sunshine returns in full to head toward the late parts of the work week. Expect morning upper 30s and lower 40s to warm to near-normal highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Winds will turn flat calm under clear skies for lows to fall back into the 30s; for some, fostering some areas of frost by early Friday morning.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Sunshine hangs around for Friday with a quick return of warmer air infiltrating the region, ahead of a risk for rain along a sluggish front. Expect highs Friday in the middle to upper 60s; upper 60s and lower 70s by Saturday. Rain chances will sneak in late Saturday, helping to bring highs down a few pegs into early next week and chances for showers developing Sunday. Another weak front could bring a few showers back, after a quiet Monday, into Tuesday.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

