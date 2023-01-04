Barbershops and hair salons impacted by water system problems

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Many businesses connected to Jackson’s water system have been impacted by the latest water crisis. However, one overlooked spot is the place you get your hair cut.

One thing that comes to mind every time there’s a latest edition of the Jackson water crisis is how do you do basic things? Like go eat at a restaurant, use the bathroom, or simply get your haircut.

Well, All-In-One Barbershop off Terry Road is certainly feeling the financial impact.

In a barbershop that features five different rooms for customers to get their hair cut, washed, or dyed, why is shop owner Dwone Walker the only one working?

He says due to the lack of water pressure in South Jackson, he and his reduced staff aren’t able to do anything other than a simple cut.

“I just let them know we can’t wash right now,” Walker said. “We can’t do the hot towel shave right now. So, basically, we’re doing a regular basic cut. I let them know I’m taking every basic precaution to sanitize and everything that I can. They’re given the option if they wanna go through with it, or if they want to cancel, we’ll do that.”

Walker says his female employees haven’t been at work since this issue began.

Their area of expertise is hair dying and washing, which is how his place makes most of its revenue, but he had to temporarily reduce staff just to be able to pay rent.

He explained how he gives customers as much transparency as possible before they commit to coming in for service.

“We got, like I said, we got bottles of sanitizer around on each station and just basically keeping everything as clean as we can. Letting them know the bathroom is not working due to water issues,” said Walker.

He’s hopeful that water pressure is restored as soon as possible so that he and his staff can get back to regularly scheduled appointments.

