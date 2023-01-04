Careers
3 JPD officers on leave after man dies in police custody

By WLBT Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 12:59 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Three Jackson police officers are now on administrative leave after a man died while in custody.

According to officials, the incident happened on Saturday, December 31, at 7:30 p.m. on 572 E. Beasley Road.

While at the home, officers took a man into custody who experienced a medical emergency, a statement read.

American Medical Response was called to the home to render aid, however, the man, who has not been named, was pronounced dead on the scene.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is independently investigating the incident, the statement said, and the Jackson Police Department has opened an internal investigation.

“Officers Avery Willis, Kenya McCarty, and James Land were placed on administrative leave with pay pending the outcome of an Internal Affairs investigation,” according to the statement.

Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba also released a statement on the situation, writing, “The loss of life is always tragic and we remain committed to transparency. At this time, we do not have any additional comment as we allow the investigation to continue.”

