19-year-old arrested for rape in Carroll County

Marqabious Markee Hughes, 19
Marqabious Markee Hughes, 19(CCSO)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 4:24 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CARROLL CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A teenager was arrested for statutory rape early Wednesday morning.

According to the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to a home in the McCarley area around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Deputies then apprehended Marqabious Markee Hughes, 19, of Greenwood.

Hughes was transported to Carroll Montgomery Regional Correctional Facility after being arrested, where he was charged with statutory rape.

He is currently awaiting an initial appearance.

