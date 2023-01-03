Careers
Severe thunderstorm warning issued for several Mississippi counties

(MGN)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 5:35 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for several Mississippi counties.

Counties Impacted:

  • Adams Co.
  • Leake Co.
  • Neshoba Co.
  • Rankin Co.
  • Scott Co.

The warning will remain in effect until 7:00 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm watch has also been issued for several counties in the state.

Counties Impacted:

  • Adams, MS
  • Amite, MS
  • Claiborne, MS
  • Clarke, MS
  • Copiah, MS
  • Covington, MS
  • Forrest, MS
  • Franklin, MS
  • Greene, MS
  • Hinds, MS
  • Jasper, MS
  • Jefferson, MS
  • Jefferson Davis, MS
  • Jones, MS
  • Kemper, MS
  • Lamar, MS
  • Lauderdale, MS
  • Lawrence, MS
  • Leake, MS
  • Lincoln, MS
  • Madison, MS
  • Marion, MS
  • Neshoba, MS
  • Newton, MS
  • Pearl River, MS
  • Perry, MS
  • Pike, MS
  • Rankin, MS
  • Scott, MS
  • Simpson, MS
  • Smith, MS
  • Walthall, MS
  • Wayne, MS
  • Wilkinson, MS

The watch will remain in effect until 12 a.m. Wednesday.

