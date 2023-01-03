Severe thunderstorm warning issued for several Mississippi counties
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 5:35 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for several Mississippi counties.
Counties Impacted:
- Adams Co.
- Leake Co.
- Neshoba Co.
- Rankin Co.
- Scott Co.
The warning will remain in effect until 7:00 p.m.
A severe thunderstorm watch has also been issued for several counties in the state.
Counties Impacted:
- Adams, MS
- Amite, MS
- Claiborne, MS
- Clarke, MS
- Copiah, MS
- Covington, MS
- Forrest, MS
- Franklin, MS
- Greene, MS
- Hinds, MS
- Jasper, MS
- Jefferson, MS
- Jefferson Davis, MS
- Jones, MS
- Kemper, MS
- Lamar, MS
- Lauderdale, MS
- Lawrence, MS
- Leake, MS
- Lincoln, MS
- Madison, MS
- Marion, MS
- Neshoba, MS
- Newton, MS
- Pearl River, MS
- Perry, MS
- Pike, MS
- Rankin, MS
- Scott, MS
- Simpson, MS
- Smith, MS
- Walthall, MS
- Wayne, MS
- Wilkinson, MS
The watch will remain in effect until 12 a.m. Wednesday.
