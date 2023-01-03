Severe thunderstorm warning issued for several Mississippi counties

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for several Mississippi counties.

Counties Impacted:

Adams Co.

Leake Co.

Neshoba Co.

Rankin Co.

Scott Co.

The warning will remain in effect until 7:00 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm watch has also been issued for several counties in the state.

Counties Impacted:

Adams, MS

Amite, MS

Claiborne, MS

Clarke, MS

Copiah, MS

Covington, MS

Forrest, MS

Franklin, MS

Greene, MS

Hinds, MS

Jasper, MS

Jefferson, MS

Jefferson Davis, MS

Jones, MS

Kemper, MS

Lamar, MS

Lauderdale, MS

Lawrence, MS

Leake, MS

Lincoln, MS

Madison, MS

Marion, MS

Neshoba, MS

Newton, MS

Pearl River, MS

Perry, MS

Pike, MS

Rankin, MS

Scott, MS

Simpson, MS

Smith, MS

Walthall, MS

Wayne, MS

Wilkinson, MS

The watch will remain in effect until 12 a.m. Wednesday.

