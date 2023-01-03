Residents in Byram without water for over a week

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you live on the second floor of The Reserve of Byram, there’s a good chance you haven’t had any running water for over a week.

Erica Hamilton is one of those impacted. She says this issue has gotten so bad it’s now become a part of her morning routine.

“Every morning I go, and I walk my dog, and I hear my neighbors asking me, ‘Hey do you have water?’ and I’m like, ‘I don’t, I’ll be down at the Metro-Center at 2:00 trying to get some water,’” said Hamilton.

She says since this issue began, the City of Byram hasn’t set up a distribution site for its residents, and now it’s affecting her pockets. The City of Jackson has set up a site at Davis Road Park in Byram, but not since early last week.

“Byram, by them not passing out water, we have to go through Jackson,” Hamilton said. “We can’t just stay in town. We’re wasting gas for that. You gotta go stand in line for that. So, I mean, I really don’t know what else we’re supposed to do, you know. Then we have to spend our money on cases of water, but we’re still paying for water here.”

Mayor of Byram, Richard White, says that his city hasn’t hosted a water distribution site because he was led to believe the issue with water pressure would have been resolved by now.

Now that the issue has gone longer than expected, he says this is just another step in the direction of Byram separating from the Jackson water system.

“Every time they mention a water problem in Jackson, you might as well say Jackson and Byram because it affects us every time it happens to them up there,” Mayor White said. “We’re on the same water, the same situation, but nobody includes us. That’s ok. We want our own water. That’s what the main thing is. We’re going to get our own water.”

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.