Reports: Rally car driver Ken Block dies in snowmobile accident

Media reports indicate 55-year-old Ken Block, a pro rally driver and the co-founder of Hoonigan...
Media reports indicate 55-year-old Ken Block, a pro rally driver and the co-founder of Hoonigan and DC Shoes, died from his injuries after a snowmobile accident in Utah.(Source: Gray News)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 11:05 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
(Gray News) - A Utah sheriff’s office reports that rally car driver Ken Block died from his injuries after a snowmobile flipped and landed on top of him.

According to a release from the Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office, a snowmobile accident was reported at about 2 p.m. Monday near Mill Hollow, Utah.

Authorities say 55-year-old Kenneth Block “was riding a snowmobile on a steep slope when the snowmobile upended, landing on top of him.” He was pronounced dead from his injuries at the scene.

Block had been riding with a group but was alone at the time of the accident, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Utah Medical Examiner’s Office will determine Block’s cause of death.

Block was a pro rally driver and the co-founder of Hoonigan, a motor racing team, and DC Shoes, which specializes in footwear for action sports. He won five X Games medals in rallycross.

Hoonigan released a statement confirming Block’s death.

“Ken was a visionary, a pioneer and an icon. And most importantly, a father and husband. He will be incredibly missed,” read the statement in part.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

