Officials: 1 killed in overnight Jackson house fire

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - One person was killed in a Jackson house fire Monday night, according to officials.

The fire started in the 5000 block of Inwood Drive around 9 p.m. Monday, said Assistant Fire Chief Patrick Armon, with investigators arriving on the scene around 3 a.m. Tuesday.

The identity of the deceased has not yet been released, however, Tuesday morning, Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones tweeted the following:

“Saddened to hear the news regarding the passing of Mrs. Ineva May-Pittman due to a house fire last night. She was the epitome of a leader in civil and human rights throughout our community, state and country. May God be with her family and the many lives she touched.”

Ineva May-Pittman’s last listed address was on Inwood Drive.

This is a developing story.

