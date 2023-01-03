Mike Ezell to be sworn in as newest Miss. representative; qualifying period for 2023 election begins

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - As Mississippi’s 2023 legislative session takes off Tuesday, Mike Ezell is set to be sworn in as Mississippi’s newest U.S. Representative; the qualifying period for other offices in the 2023 election also begins Tuesday.

Former Jackson County Sheriff Ezell is expected to take his oath Tuesday afternoon. Ezell defeated incumbent Steven Palazzo in June’s runoff election and won the 4th district seat in November.

The Secretary of State announced Tuesday that candidates for other offices, such as statewide offices, state district offices, county offices and county district offices, can begin qualifying January 3.

Mississippians looking to run can access the Secretary of State’s official 2023 Candidate Qualifying Guide, which has information on legal qualifications required to seek and hold office.

The deadline for the qualifying period is 5 p.m. on Wednesday, February 1, 2023.

The schedule for 2023 election dates are as follows:

Primary Election Day - Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Primary Runoff Election Day - Tuesday, August 29, 2023

General/Special Election Day - Tuesday, November 7, 2023

General/Special Runoff Election Day - Tuesday, November 28, 2023

