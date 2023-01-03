LawCall
Metrocenter bathrooms reportedly not working, forcing city workers to go home

By Roslyn Anderson
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 6:56 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Like many residents in Jackson, some city workers are impacted by the ongoing water crisis. According to one employee, work has halted for many because they don’t have access to restrooms. It’s a major problem for workers whose job it is to serve the city’s most vulnerable.

“We come to work, but we go home,” said Mary Hudson.

She is a City of Jackson employee working at the Metrocenter. Hudson said employees have been forced to go home for the past week because of no working bathrooms.

“I really don’t know what’s going on with the restrooms,” said the city worker. “My concern is I have work to do because I have people counting on what I do, and I care about my clients.”

Hudson has worked for 22 years in Human Services. Under the Outreach Program, she helps provide meals and other services to the elderly in the City of Jackson. Services, she said, are crucial during this crisis.

“They are 60 and older, and I love what I do because I’m helping them,” said Hudson. “But I’m not helping them if I’m not here doing my job.”

According to the Jackson resident and worker, two restrooms were operating in the building after the Christmas holidays. But, then, there were no functioning facilities. The building also houses Water Sewer, Parks and Recreation, Personnel, and the Employee Clinic.

Hudson also reports that there was no air conditioning for several weeks during the summer. All issues she hopes the city will soon address.

City officials were not available for response on the conditions at the Metrocenter because offices were closed for the holiday.

