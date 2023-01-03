Man leads Capitol Police on ‘brief foot pursuit’ before being arrested

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man was taken into custody after leading Capitol Police on “a brief foot pursuit.”

According to authorities, police approached “a suspicious vehicle” parked in the area of Fairbanks and Mill Street on Monday.

When officers approached the vehicle, they say the driver attempted to flee the scene and after the brief pursuit, Jason Eubanks, 39, was taken into custody.

Eubanks has been charged with four felony counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of a stolen firearm.

No bond has been set at this time.

