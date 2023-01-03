Careers
Magic of Lights
Mothers of Murdered Sons

Jones Co. Sheriff hits milestone with 350th ‘Most Wanted’ arrest

The Jones County Sheriff’s Department reached a milestone over the New Year holiday with the...
The Jones County Sheriff’s Department reached a milestone over the New Year holiday with the arrest of its 350th “Most Wanted” individual.(Jones County Sheriff Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 10:30 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department reached a milestone over the New Year holiday with the arrest of its 350th “Most Wanted” individual.

On New Year’s Eve, deputies arrested 40-year-old Chad McKean on a Bench Warrant issued by the Jones County Circuit Court judge for failing to appear for a status hearing. His original charges were for possession of meth with intent to distribute while in possession of a firearm and for possession of meth.

Chad McKean was originally charged with possession of meth with intent to distribute while in...
Chad McKean was originally charged with possession of meth with intent to distribute while in possession of a firearm and for possession of meth. He was arrested again on New Year's Eve for failure to appear in court.(Jones County Sheriff Department)

“We continue to press hard to take into custody those individuals who are on our ‘Most Wanted’ list,” said Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin. “Our Court Services Division, under the leadership of Sergeant Lance Williams, is working diligently to locate and arrest those on this list who have outstanding bench warrants. His team is doing a great job!”

The JCSD website at www.jonesso.com has a “Most Wanted” tab on the front page where residents may view those who have outstanding warrants. 

 The JCSD website went live on March 5, 2020, after Berlin took office in January of that year and reinstated the website. The 350 arrests of “Most Wanted” individuals have occurred since that time.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Images of the helicopter pad and debris recovered by the U.S. Coast Guard.
Helicopter, remains of four men now on shore 5 days after oil rig crash
Chuck Stinson, 60 years old
Longtime sports reporter Chuck Stinson dies at 60
Man found dead with multiple gunshot wounds in Yazoo County
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Damar Hamlin’s family shares statement as Bills’ safety remains hospitalized

Latest News

Gary Taylor
Man charged with first-degree murder released by mistake
Students at John Hopkins Elementary voted to name a new bear at the Jackson Zoo "Mathan."
Jackson Zoo’s newest bear has a new name, thanks to the kids at one Jackson elementary
File - Brandy Nichols, a single mother of four children who are 8 and younger, speaks to...
Welfare scandal sharpens contrasts in long-poor Mississippi
Tuesday, John Ledbetter was sworn in as Jackson County's interim sheriff after being appointed...
John Ledbetter sworn in as Jackson County’s interim sheriff
Bob Moses, Robert Shuler Smith
Smith, Moses recognized with honorary street renamings