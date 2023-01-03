Jones Co. Sheriff hits milestone with 350th ‘Most Wanted’ arrest

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department reached a milestone over the New Year holiday with the arrest of its 350th “Most Wanted” individual.

On New Year’s Eve, deputies arrested 40-year-old Chad McKean on a Bench Warrant issued by the Jones County Circuit Court judge for failing to appear for a status hearing. His original charges were for possession of meth with intent to distribute while in possession of a firearm and for possession of meth.

Chad McKean was originally charged with possession of meth with intent to distribute while in possession of a firearm and for possession of meth. He was arrested again on New Year's Eve for failure to appear in court. (Jones County Sheriff Department)

“We continue to press hard to take into custody those individuals who are on our ‘Most Wanted’ list,” said Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin. “Our Court Services Division, under the leadership of Sergeant Lance Williams, is working diligently to locate and arrest those on this list who have outstanding bench warrants. His team is doing a great job!”

The JCSD website at www.jonesso.com has a “Most Wanted” tab on the front page where residents may view those who have outstanding warrants.

The JCSD website went live on March 5, 2020, after Berlin took office in January of that year and reinstated the website. The 350 arrests of “Most Wanted” individuals have occurred since that time.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.