Careers
Magic of Lights
Mothers of Murdered Sons

Jackson Zoo’s newest bear has a new name, thanks to the kids at one Jackson elementary

Students at John Hopkins Elementary voted to name a new bear at the Jackson Zoo "Mathan."
Students at John Hopkins Elementary voted to name a new bear at the Jackson Zoo "Mathan."(WLBT)
By Anthony Warren
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 2:34 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A bear formerly known as Spare Bear will henceforth be known as “Mathan,” following a vote of fourth and fifth-grade students at John Hopkins Elementary.

Before Christmas break, children in the class voted to rename the bear, which was brought to the Jackson Zoological Park late last summer after being abandoned by his mother and hit by a vehicle.

According to Babynames.com, Mathan is “primarily a name of English origin that means ‘Of Mars,’” and ‘based on the Latin name Martinus,’ which means “Of the God of Mars.”

Students chose from a list of five or six names, said Parks and Recreation Director Ison Harris.

Meanwhile, the young bear gaining weight and thriving in his new environment.

Harris says he expects the bear to go on public display once the water crisis has ended.

“The things the trainers want him to learn before he can be put in the exhibit, he’s learning,” he said. “He’s doing really well.”

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Images of the helicopter pad and debris recovered by the U.S. Coast Guard.
Helicopter, remains of four men now on shore 5 days after oil rig crash
Chuck Stinson, 60 years old
Longtime sports reporter Chuck Stinson dies at 60
Man found dead with multiple gunshot wounds in Yazoo County
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Damar Hamlin’s family shares statement as Bills’ safety remains hospitalized

Latest News

Gary Taylor
Man charged with first-degree murder released by mistake
File - Brandy Nichols, a single mother of four children who are 8 and younger, speaks to...
Welfare scandal sharpens contrasts in long-poor Mississippi
Tuesday, John Ledbetter was sworn in as Jackson County's interim sheriff after being appointed...
John Ledbetter sworn in as Jackson County’s interim sheriff
Bob Moses, Robert Shuler Smith
Smith, Moses recognized with honorary street renamings