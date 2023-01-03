Jackson City Council approves making final settlement payment to Richard’s Disposal

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A new year and the city of Jackson has one less lawsuit to contend with.

On Tuesday, the city council voted 4-2 on the claims docket, which included the final settlement payment to Richard’s Disposal.

The vote comes roughly two months after the council agreed to pay the New Orleans-based company $4.8 million in back pay as part of a settlement in a federal lawsuit.

Richard’s has been collecting residential waste in the capital city since April 1.

However, because the council had not approved a contract with the firm, members refused to pay the company.

Richard’s filed suit seeking back payment and settled with the city in October.

The firm will continue to pick up trash in Jackson at least until the Mississippi Supreme Court hands down a ruling in the council’s case against the mayor.

Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba appealed a lower court ruling determining that he could not veto a negative vote of the council, a decision that nullified his veto of the council’s vote to deny Richard’s a one-year emergency contract.

As of the morning of January 3, the Supreme Court had not ruled in the case.

