Hinds Co. Sheriff Tyree Jones qualifies for re-election

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones is seeking a full term in office.

On Tuesday, the sheriff filed papers qualifying for his re-election.

“I look forward to engaging Hinds County soon on the campaign trail and sharing my official announcement to include our progress thus far and our vision for Hinds County,” he wrote in a social media post.

He said the official announcement will come soon.

Jones was elected sheriff in November 2021 to fill the remainder of the term of the late Sheriff Lee Vance, who succumbed to COVID-19 that summer.

Since being in office, he’s fought for the county to maintain control of the Raymond Detention Center and worked with the Hinds County Board of Supervisors to increase pay for deputies.

The raise was the first deputies had received in years and took salaries for sworn deputies from $29,000 to $40,000 annually. Pay for sergeants and lieutenants was also increased by $5,000 and $3,000 respectively.

Jones also touts the improvements made at RDC, including the fact that no detainees have died there since being sworn in.

