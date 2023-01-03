First Alert Forecast:

Careers
By Dave Roberts
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 5:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Showers and thunderstorms will die off tonight as cooler weather moves in with a cold front.  The severe threat is greatly diminished.  Cooler, but pleasant arrives on Wednesday and lasts through Friday.  The skies will clear during the day Wednesday.  Plenty of sunshine will abound Thursday and Friday.  Highs for the rest of this work week will be in the 60s with lows in the 30s.  The next weather maker arrives this weekend giving us a chance for showers and a few thunderstorms Saturday thru Monday.  Highs will remain in the 60s, but the severe threat looks minimal this go around.  The average high is 57 this time of year and the average low is 37.

