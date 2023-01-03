Andy Dalton, wife Jordan donate $3K to Damar Hamlin’s toy drive fundraiser

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Former Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton and his wife Jordan are among the hundreds of thousands of people to donate to Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin’s GoFundMe.

While Dalton has never played for the Bills, his connection to the Bills Mafia is strong.

In 2017, Dalton and the Bengals beat the Baltimore Ravens in dramatic fashion to help push the Bills into the playoffs for the first time in 17 seasons.

The Buffalo faithful flooded the Andy and Jordan Dalton Foundation with more than $415,000 in donations as a way to say thank you for helping their Bills reach the postseason.

Now, just a little more than six years later, the Dalton family is showing love and support for one Buffalo’s own.

The Daltons donated $3,000 to Hamlin’s Chasing M’s Foundation Community Toy Drive.

Hamlin, who collapsed on the field of Paycor Stadium during Monday’s game against the Bengals, started the foundation in 2020 to support kids in his community, the GoFundMe reads.

As I embark on my journey to the NFL, I will never forget where I come from and I am committed to using my platform to positively impact the community that raised me. I created The Chasing M’s Foundation as a vehicle that will allow me to deliver that impact, and the first program is the 2020 Community Toy Drive.

The fundraiser launched with the goal to raise $2,500.

By the time Monday’s game started, it had raised nearly $100,000.

At 8:53 p.m., the 24-year-old from Pittsburgh suffered a cardiac arrest and was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

The game stopped. The sports world stopped.

People across the country sat and waited for an update on Hamlin’s health. Many turned to social media hoping to find news on what was going on in Cincinnati.

It was on Twitter during that time that people began to share the link to Hamlin’s GoFundMe.

Within a few hours, donations were pouring into the fundraiser website.

The $3,000 donation from Andy and JJ Dalton and a $1,000 from Bengals legend Andrew Whitworth are now among the hundreds of thousands made to Hamlin’s toy drive.

Remember the initial goal of $2,500? Well, that easily surpassed.

As of 5 p.m. Tuesday, more than $4.8 million in donations had been made to the GoFundMe.

Bengals fans and Bills fans continue to pray and pull for Hamlin to recover. He remains at UCMC in critical condition, the Bills announced Tuesday.

