All Jackson Public Schools scheduled to reopen January 5

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - All Jackson Public Schools are scheduled to reopen Thursday, January 5, and resume their regular schedules.

According to the Jackson Public School District, it is evaluating the availability of water at all school and office locations.

“We will announce any changes to our regular schedule on Wednesday, January 4,” the district said.

The news comes after Jackson water manager Ted Henifin said that water pressure should be restored to most, if not all, customers sometime Tuesday, January 3.

