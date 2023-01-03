ALERT DAY: two rounds of strong storms possible Tuesday

ALERT DAY TUESDAY: A multi-faceted event will unfold through the day with a few waves of storms expected to move through the region through the day. A weakening wave of storms will edge eastward on the front side of the day but will set the stage for another round of storms to develop by late morning into the afternoon hours. We’ll quickly warm into 70s amid continued warm south breezes. With the instability, this second round will tend to be the more robust batch of storms that could feature strong wind, hail and a few tornadoes. That wave will end by mid-afternoon. A brief lull will develop, but another round of storms could refire through the early evening hours that could have strong winds and tornado risk, as well. Localized flooding is also a risk where periods of rain and storms train over the same areas over and over. Most of the storms will come to an end by 10-11 PM with gradual clearing expected overnight.

WEDNESDAY: The actual front will hold off from moving through until late Wednesday – keeping warm in air flowing in from the southwest. Morning 50s will give way to afternoon 60s and 70s amid a mostly to partly cloudy sky. Eventually, after sunset, the front will shift through, kicking the winds around the northwest and allowing temperatures to drop into the 40s by early Thursday amid partly clear sky.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Sunshine returns with a push a cooler air through the latter part of the work week. Expect highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s Thursday and Friday. A quick push of warmer air will infiltrate the region Saturday, ahead of a risk for rain along a sluggish front. This will bring highs down a few pegs into early next week and chances for showers developing Sunday and Monday.

