Alert Day: potential for strong to severe storms to continue into this evening

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An Alert Day remains in place today for the threat of severe storms from now into this evening. Our first round of storms will come to an end early this afternoon before another round potentially develops into this evening. In addition to localized flash flooding, the main threats for today include strong winds, hail, and a spin-up tornado. We should see the severe risk diminish into tonight as the strong cold front approaches from the west.

Improving weather conditions are expected for Wednesday. Skies will be bright and mostly sunny throughout the day with highs in the upper 60s. We will start to see cooler air funnel in behind the front by tomorrow night as temperatures fall to the upper 30s/lower 40s.

Seasonable temperatures in the lower 60s will stick around for the rest of the work week as our weather remains nice and quiet. We could start to see temperatures warm up a bit into the weekend with occasional shower chances emerging.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.