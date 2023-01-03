3 Things To Know for Tuesday, January 3

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

Chuck Stinson, a Tennessee native who covered sports in Mississippi for three decades, died Monday after an extended illness. He was 60 years old.

Chuck was 33 when he joined WLBT in the summer of 1995, after serving as sports director at WABG in Greenwood. For the next 14 years, he covered every major sports story in Mississippi.

Longtime friend and colleague Doug Colson said, “He had a spirit through this whole thing and he had a fight through this whole thing. I don’t know how many people could have fought as long as he fought and dealt with the challenges that he dealt with.”

Whether it was the sports desk, on the sidelines, or his work at MORA, Chuck was a symbol of sports in Mississippi, but his wife Regina and their three daughters are what he lived for and what gave him the greatest joy.

It was a packed house inside the Glory Empowerment Center in South Jackson Monday night as residents took their questions and frustrations straight to the man in charge of the city’s water system.

Monday night’s town hall started off with a simple question: Who in attendance has been affected by this water crisis since the Friday before Christmas?

It garnered an unfortunate answer as just about everyone inside the church raised their hand.

It was hard not to sense the frustration of those who were there as residents shared their war stories from the last two holiday weekends.

“My son came home from the army. He came home to spend Christmas here because he’s leaving on a 10-month assignment to Korea. We woke up on Christmas morning to open gifts, and the biggest Christmas present we got was nothing coming out of our pipes,” one resident said.

Buffalo Bills' Siran Neal (33) and Nyheim Hines react after teammate Damar Hamlin was injured during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean) (Jeff Dean | AP)

Buffalo defensive back Damar Hamlin was in critical condition early Tuesday after the Bills say he suffered a cardiac arrest on the field following a tackle hours earlier, leading to the indefinite postponement of Buffalo’s pivotal Monday night showdown against the Cincinnati Bengals.

In a chilling scene, Hamlin was administered CPR on the field, ESPN reported, while surrounded by teammates, some of them in tears, while they shielded him from public view.

He was hurt while tackling Bengals receiver Tee Higgins on a seemingly routine play that didn’t appear unusually violent. Hamlin quickly got to his feet, appeared to adjust his face mask with his right hand, and then fell backward about three seconds later and lay motionless.

About 100 Bills fans and a few Bengals fans gathered on a corner one block from the emergency room entrance, some of them holding candles.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.