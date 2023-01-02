LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Magic of Lights
WLBT Holiday Gift Guide
Mothers of Murdered Sons

Warren Co. deputies need help to ID suspected auto burglars

Warren Co. deputies need help to ID suspected auto burglars
Warren Co. deputies need help to ID suspected auto burglars(Warren County Sheriff's Office)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 1:21 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARREN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Deputies in Warren County need your help to ID several males they say are responsible for auto burglaries.

Investigators say the string of crimes happened along Highway 3 and in the Blakely Subdivision Monday morning, between 1 a.m. - 5 a.m.

The individuals were armed, deputies say.

Warren Co. deputies need help to ID suspected auto burglars
Warren Co. deputies need help to ID suspected auto burglars(Warren County Sheriff's Office)

If you have any information identifying these individuals, you are asked to call the Warren County Sheriff’s Office at (601) 636-1761 or Central MS Crime Stoppers.

You could receive a cash reward if you have information that leads to an arrest and recovery of stolen property.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gangsta Boo performs as the opener for Run the Jewels at the Tabernacle on Saturday, January...
Memphis rapper, Three 6 Mafia member Gangsta Boo dead at 43
Dollar General cashier in critical condition after armed robbery
Dollar General cashier in critical condition after being shot during armed robbery
FILE - This aerial view shows the city of Jackson's O.B. Curtis Water Plant in Ridgeland,...
Residents asked to conserve water as Jackson suffers setback at Curtis plant
Detroit Lions linebacker James Houston (59) knocks the ball away from Chicago Bears quarterback...
Former JSU linebacker, Lions’ rookie makes NFL history
David's wife Lacy Scarborough is waiting on updates about the recovery mission.
Family of missing man involved in helicopter crash waiting for updates

Latest News

Volunteers unload water off a trailer during a water distribution event at Candlestick Park.
Jackson announces water distribution sites for Monday, January 2
A crew member wraps an exposed feeder pipe at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant prior to...
Jackson residents still asked to conserve water as city digs out of water crisis
Chuck Stinson, 60 years old
Longtime sports reporter Chuck Stinson dies at 60
North Jackson restaurant to reopen Tuesday, after being shut down for a week by water crisis