WARREN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Deputies in Warren County need your help to ID several males they say are responsible for auto burglaries.

Investigators say the string of crimes happened along Highway 3 and in the Blakely Subdivision Monday morning, between 1 a.m. - 5 a.m.

The individuals were armed, deputies say.

Warren Co. deputies need help to ID suspected auto burglars (Warren County Sheriff's Office)

If you have any information identifying these individuals, you are asked to call the Warren County Sheriff’s Office at (601) 636-1761 or Central MS Crime Stoppers.

You could receive a cash reward if you have information that leads to an arrest and recovery of stolen property.

