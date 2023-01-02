Third-party manager says everyone in the city should have water sometime on Tuesday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Ten days into Jackson’s latest water crisis, and city leaders are hopeful water will be restored to most, if not all, customers sometime on Tuesday.

“Ideally by tomorrow morning, maybe later... at least sometime tomorrow, we should be back to everybody having pressure,” Jackson water manager Ted Henifin said. “Maybe not full pressure to where they’re used to, but we think everything will be pressurized by tomorrow morning if all goes well.”

Shortly before Christmas, a severe cold front pushed through the metro area, bringing with it two days of sub-freezing temperatures.

Those temperatures led to numerous main breaks in Jackson’s distribution system, causing elevated storage tanks to drain and water pressure throughout the system to drop.

Complications at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant, the city’s main water treatment facility, have contributed to the problem, slowing the recovery process.

On Monday, some customers in Byram told WLBT they were still without water, while others were experiencing fluctuations in pressure due to the city slowing production at Curtis for routine maintenance.

Meanwhile, most of the city remained under a precautionary boil water notice and customers with water were asked to limit their use to help rebuild pressure within in the system.

“We’ve had challenges over most of the week where we’ve had good days, and then, for whatever reason, we lose production at night,” Henifin said. “Last night was a good night. We didn’t lose any ground. And, so, today we continue to do some regular filter backwashes to keep water quality high. Sedimentation had been building in the sedimentation basin, so we’re cleaning one of those today.”

The filters, which help kill the bacteria in the water brought into the facility, have to be cleaned regularly to remain effective. The sludge basins, which are located on the plant’s conventional side, must be dredged so tanks can continue to operate at full capacity.

“While we’re doing that, we can’t really increase production, but we can hold where we are,” Henifin explained. “The idea [is] to spend the day at Curtis holding where we are and then, tonight, be prepared to push out more water.”

Last Friday the city had made progress, with the boil water notices being lifted for well water customers and for those living in the 39211 ZIP code. By Saturday, pressure in the system had again reached 80 PSI, or pounds per square inch, and the elevated tanks were again filling.

However, because of treatment issues Saturday night, gains made that day were wiped out. Henifin said the “treatment process was lost a little bit” due to fluctuations in the temperature of the water coming into the facility.

Water coming into Curtis is supplied by the Barnett Reservoir. During the 2021 winter water crisis, surface temperatures on the reservoir dropped, helping to freeze equipment at Curtis.

During the August/September crisis, equipment failures occurred after flooding from the Pearl River helped stir up debris in the reservoir, which helped clog up the plant’s raw water screens.

“So, the water is layered by temperature and it kind of flips over as temperature [changes]. We keep having these swings, you know, from really cold back to 70-degree weather and so the water flips over. And it challenges the operator at that point to make sure the process stays in place. And if we’re off on our chemical dosing or anything like that we can lose process a little bit,” he said. “Seems to be what happened.”

Henifin, who was named Interim Third-Party Manager over Jackson’s water system in a federal court order, says one of his top priorities is to automate the chemical feed at Curtis.

The order, which was signed off on by U.S. District Court Judge Henry Wingate on November 30, includes a list of priority projects which must be implemented, including assessing and repairing all chemical feed pumps at the Curtis and J.H. Fewell plants, as well as “establishing... automated dosing for all chemical feed systems.”

“What happens now is the operator watches, see it starting to change, dials in a little more [chemical], and has to wait and see the result, then dials in a little more, then usually dials in too much. And they have to dial it back down,” he said. “It’s this constant... dosing of chemical which you can avoid with a computer-based flow process.”

Henifin said Curtis had its normal staff on duty during Christmas.

It was not known how many chemical feed pumps were down. Henifin says he hopes to complete the chemical feed work sometime in the next couple of months.

The ITPM says he also wants to put in place a better way to detect leaks within the distribution system, something that could help in recovery efforts like the one that’s ongoing.

As of Monday morning, it was still not known how many leaks had been reported or repaired.

“Everything we’ve assigned to our contractor... They’ve been working this whole time,” he said. “We’ve been giving them the bigger leaks to take care of, [and] they’ve knocked everything out.”

Prior to the crisis, Jackson had Utility Constructors, Inc., on standby to repair leaks as needed. In all, five crews were available to work, in addition to two city crews.

However, crews had a tough time finding leaks, so much so that the Mississippi State Department of Health and Mississippi Emergency Management Agency brought in drones to help detect them using infrared technology.

“I can’t tell you how many, I can’t tell you if we’ve missed some, because we just don’t have a good work order management data tracking system,” he said. “Obviously, we’ve knocked the big ones down and we’re not hemorrhaging water like we were originally.”

To help address that problem in the future, Henifin has enlisted the help of an engineering firm to help create a computerized hydraulic model of the city’s distribution system.

Henifin said the city would have an operating model by the end of January, and beginning in February, would have “crews on the ground, finding valves, testing valves, figuring out what position they’re in... As they get that valve information, they’ll feed it back to the modelers, who can then adjust the model to say, ‘here’s what position the valves are in what [they’re] doing to the system.”

Consultants recommended putting a hydraulic model in place back in 2013, in the water master plan drawn up by Neel-Schaffer, M.A.C. & Associates and SOL Engineering Services LLC. However, no plan was drawn up.

Valve information would have been helpful not only during the December water crisis, but back in April when a main break caused a geyser on the I-55 North Frontage Road.

The break spewed a stream of water several stories into the air, but crews were delayed in turning off water to the site because crews couldn’t locate the turn-off valve.

“The biggest challenge right now is the lack of knowledge on the distribution system,” Henifin explained. “So, if we had good visibility, knew what the distribution system was doing, we could probably tell people [why service is inconsistent].”

