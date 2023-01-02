Things To Know Monday, January 2

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. Residents asked to conserve water as Jackson suffers setback at Curtis plant

FILE - This aerial view shows the city of Jackson's O.B. Curtis Water Plant in Ridgeland, Miss., Sept. 1, 2022. A cold snap blanketing the Deep South has upended water systems as local officials struggle to repair widespread leaks and broken pipes, forcing some people to take drastic measures to get by without reliable access to running water. Officials have encouraged people across the South to drip faucets during the prolonged cold snap because water moving through pipes is less likely to freeze. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File) (Steve Helber | AP)

Customers can expect pressure fluctuation through the next 24 hours as the city of Jackson’s water system has experienced a setback at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant Saturday night. Crews spent New Year’s Day working to get back on track. “The water system was showing signs of recovery and had reached 80 PSI by the end of the day Saturday,” Interim Third-Party Manager Ted Henifin said in an email on Sunday. “The elevated tanks had started to fill for the first time since Christmas.” However, he said “overnight process challenges” at Curtis, Jackson’s main treatment plant, stalled that process. “As a result, the distribution system lost pressure and most of the gains reported,” he said. “Many customers who had water restored [on Saturday] have lost pressure again.”

2. Anderson Regional Health System welcomes New Year’s Day baby

Anderson Regional Health System welcomes New Year’s Day baby. (WTOK)

There was a cause of celebration at Anderson Regional Health System on Sunday. The hospital welcomed its New Year’s Day baby. Parents Tamela Soloman and Braxton Amos had their baby girl, Autum Rose, this morning at 9:46. Autum weighed 8 pound and 15 ounces. The parents said they knew it was a chance she might be a New Year’s Day baby. “We knew it was a possibility. She’s actually due on the second, tomorrow and so it was always a possibility, but we didn’t actually think it was going to happen this way. I think the excitement of New Year’s Eve with my other kids, fireworks and just doing things kind of set it off so here we are,” said Solomon. Autum Rose will be coming home to three other siblings. The parents say they were not expecting to have a fourth child but are thankful she is here.

3. Offshore crew still missing, wife still searching for answers

David's wife Lacy Scarborough is waiting on updates about the recovery mission. (WLOX)

Three days after a helicopter crashed with oil rig workers on board, their families still don’t know when or if their bodies will be recovered. “It’s a waiting game,” said Lacy Scarborough. “We’re sitting ducks and it shouldn’t be this way.” Lacy Scarborough is still waiting for her husband David’s body to be found. Right now, David is still missing somewhere in the Gulf of Mexico. He is one of four men who were on board when the helicopter crashed shortly after touching down on an oil rig. “David and I had many conversations about his job,” said Lacy. “He loved his job. We knew the risk. We talked about things that would happen out on his rig, how things work, and different scenarios. This isn’t the first helicopter crash, and I’ve always told him if it happened, it would be devastating, but I would always want to know that we could bring him home. Right now, I’m that person who doesn’t get that closure, because I can’t bring him home.” Lacy is trying to get updates on the search for her husband’s body, but according to her, she’s getting nowhere. Watch story here .

