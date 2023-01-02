LawCall
North Jackson restaurant to reopen Tuesday, after being shut down for a week by water crisis

(Pixabay)
By Anthony Warren
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 9:49 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A North Jackson restaurant is slated to reopen Tuesday, after being closed for the last week due to the city’s latest water crisis.

Jeff Good, the co-owner of Broad Street Bakery & Cafe, says water pressure is back up and, as a result, the establishment will reopen at 7 a.m. on January 3.

Broad Street is located at Banner Hall, the highest point in the city. It is one of the first businesses to experience losses in water pressure when there are problems in the distribution system or at the water treatment plants. It is also one of the last to see pressure restored.

However, as of Monday morning, toilets again were flushing and dish washing machines at the restaurant were filling, a welcome sign for Good and his staffers.

“This means we have been able to start making new prep this morning, taking in fresh produce and product, slicing, chopping and sauteing our way to filled-up workstations,” Good said.

“Yes, I just said that. BROAD STREET WILL REOPEN AFTER A WEEK AND A HALF IN THE MORNING!!”

