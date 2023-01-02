LawCall
Neshoba County crash kills one

(AP Images)
By Ethan Bird
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 6:57 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - According to a Mississippi Highway Patrol press release, a single-car crash on Highway 482 in Neshoba County killed one person around 10 A.M. on Sunday morning.

The release states, a 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe driven by 21-year-old Breanne Mingo of Philadelphia, MS, traveled west on Highway 482 when the vehicle ran off the roadway and overturned multiple times. Nakeya Amos, an unrestrained passenger,  received fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead on the scene.

This crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

