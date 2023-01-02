Jackson residents still asked to conserve water as city digs out of water crisis

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson residents are still being asked to conserve water as the city digs out of the latest water crisis.

Meanwhile, officials say more water testing is expected to be done today, with hopes that additional sections of the city can have boil water notices lifted Tuesday.

“We continue to make progress restoring the system pressures. However, [we] still have to put more water into the system than is used on typical days,” Interim Third-Party Manager Ted Henifin said in a Monday morning statement. “That’s because we have to account for the tremendous losses due to the deep freeze.”

“If things continued as planned, system pressure should largely be close to normal by tomorrow morning.”

Henifin says the city hopes to begin additional testing on January 3 and lift the remaining boil water notices on Wednesday.

However, he says all of that depends on the “tenuous treatment processes and vulnerable distribution system holding together for the next few days.”

