Jackson announces water distribution sites for Tuesday, January 3
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 11:42 AM CST
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Three distribution sites will be set up Tuesday for residents to get bottled water. They are listed below:
West Jackson
2:00 p.m.
Metro Center Mall near old Dillards Loading Dock
Flushing Water and Drinking Water
West Jackson
5:00 p.m.
The Queens Community at Triumph Church
Drinking Water Only
South Jackson
5:00 p.m.
Parking Area Behind Forest Hill High School
Flushing Water & Drinking Water
If you are elderly or disabled and unable to travel to a distribution site, please call 311 or 601-960-1111.
Water is being provided by the city of Jackson and the Mississippi Rapid Response Coalition.
