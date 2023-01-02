Jackson announces water distribution sites for Tuesday, January 3

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Three distribution sites will be set up Tuesday for residents to get bottled water. They are listed below:

West Jackson

2:00 p.m.

Metro Center Mall near old Dillards Loading Dock

Flushing Water and Drinking Water

West Jackson

5:00 p.m.

The Queens Community at Triumph Church

Drinking Water Only

South Jackson

5:00 p.m.

Parking Area Behind Forest Hill High School

Flushing Water & Drinking Water

If you are elderly or disabled and unable to travel to a distribution site, please call 311 or 601-960-1111.

Water is being provided by the city of Jackson and the Mississippi Rapid Response Coalition.

