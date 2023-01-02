Jackson announces water distribution sites for Monday, January 2

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Four distribution sites will be set up Monday for residents to get bottled water. They are listed below:

Metrocenter Mall near old Dillard’s loading dock - 2 p.m.

Triumph the Church at Flag Chapel Road - 2 p.m.

Near Smilow Prep, corner of Northside Drive and Manhattan Road - 5 p.m.

Candlestick Park on Cooper Road - 5 p.m.

If you are elderly or disabled and unable to travel to a distribution site, please call 311 or (601) 960-1875.

Water is being provided by the city of Jackson and the Mississippi Rapid Response Coalition.

