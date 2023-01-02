LawCall
Jackson announces water distribution sites for Monday, January 2

Volunteers unload water off a trailer during a water distribution event at Candlestick Park.
Volunteers unload water off a trailer during a water distribution event at Candlestick Park.(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 11:42 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Four distribution sites will be set up Monday for residents to get bottled water. They are listed below:

  • Metrocenter Mall near old Dillard’s loading dock - 2 p.m.
  • Triumph the Church at Flag Chapel Road - 2 p.m.
  • Near Smilow Prep, corner of Northside Drive and Manhattan Road - 5 p.m.
  • Candlestick Park on Cooper Road - 5 p.m.

If you are elderly or disabled and unable to travel to a distribution site, please call 311 or (601) 960-1875.

Water is being provided by the city of Jackson and the Mississippi Rapid Response Coalition.

