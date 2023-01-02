Fourth-quarter comeback lifts Bulldogs to ReliaQuest Bowl victory
TAMPA, Fla. (WLBT) - A fourth-quarter comeback led the Mississippi State University Bulldogs to a ReliaQuest Bowl victory, and the first under head coach Zach Arnett.
At the start of the fourth, the Bulldogs tied it up with a short touchdown pass from Will Rogers to sophomore Justin Robinson.
🏆 𝐑𝐄𝐋𝐈𝐀𝐐𝐔𝐄𝐒𝐓 𝐁𝐎𝐖𝐋 𝐂𝐇𝐀𝐌𝐏𝐒 🏆#HailState🏴☠️ pic.twitter.com/PrP1ZZ1iEE— Mississippi State Football (@HailStateFB) January 2, 2023
With 7 seconds left, Massimo Biscardi kicked a 27-yard field goal to take the lead 13-10, according to the MSU Football’s Twitter page.
Mississippi State then tacked on another 6 points on a failed lateral, when senior cornerback Marcus Banks recovered a fumble and ran it back for a score.
Robinson was named ReliaQuest Bowl MVP.
Your @ReliaQuestBowl MVP ⤵️@4Ljrob 👏👏👏#HailState🏴☠️ pic.twitter.com/iP3KASEPDq— Mississippi State Football (@HailStateFB) January 2, 2023
The win caps an 9-4 season, where the Bulldogs notched victories against Auburn and in-state rival Ole Miss, but also lost their coach, Mike Leach, who died on December 14 following complications from a heart condition, NBC News reported.
