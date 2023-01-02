LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Magic of Lights
WLBT Holiday Gift Guide
Mothers of Murdered Sons

Fourth-quarter comeback lifts Bulldogs to ReliaQuest Bowl victory

Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers (2) passes against East Tennessee State during the...
Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers (2) passes against East Tennessee State during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By Anthony Warren
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 2:49 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAMPA, Fla. (WLBT) - A fourth-quarter comeback led the Mississippi State University Bulldogs to a ReliaQuest Bowl victory, and the first under head coach Zach Arnett.

At the start of the fourth, the Bulldogs tied it up with a short touchdown pass from Will Rogers to sophomore Justin Robinson.

With 7 seconds left, Massimo Biscardi kicked a 27-yard field goal to take the lead 13-10, according to the MSU Football’s Twitter page.

Mississippi State then tacked on another 6 points on a failed lateral, when senior cornerback Marcus Banks recovered a fumble and ran it back for a score.

Robinson was named ReliaQuest Bowl MVP.

The win caps an 9-4 season, where the Bulldogs notched victories against Auburn and in-state rival Ole Miss, but also lost their coach, Mike Leach, who died on December 14 following complications from a heart condition, NBC News reported.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dollar General cashier in critical condition after armed robbery
Dollar General cashier in critical condition after being shot during armed robbery
Gangsta Boo performs as the opener for Run the Jewels at the Tabernacle on Saturday, January...
Memphis rapper, Three 6 Mafia member Gangsta Boo dead at 43
FILE - This aerial view shows the city of Jackson's O.B. Curtis Water Plant in Ridgeland,...
Residents asked to conserve water as Jackson suffers setback at Curtis plant
Detroit Lions linebacker James Houston (59) knocks the ball away from Chicago Bears quarterback...
Former JSU linebacker, Lions’ rookie makes NFL history
Neshoba County crash kills one

Latest News

FILE - Mississippi Republican House Speaker Philip Gunn of Clinton, left, fist bumps Lt. Gov....
Mississippi legislators could debate tax cuts again in 2023
Warren Co. deputies need help to ID suspected auto burglars
Warren Co. deputies need help to ID suspected auto burglars
Volunteers unload water off a trailer during a water distribution event at Candlestick Park.
Jackson announces water distribution sites for Monday, January 2
A crew member wraps an exposed feeder pipe at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant prior to...
Jackson residents still asked to conserve water as city digs out of water crisis