First Alert Forecast:

An ALERT DAY Has Been Issues
By Todd Adams
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 7:40 PM CST
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Today’s tranquil weather will give way to stormier conditions to start the work week, as an Alert Day has been issued for late Monday going into Tuesday. Increasing clouds along a southerly flow tonight and Monday will help in the development of scattered showers and thunderstorms, ahead of a cold front. Some of the widespread storms may become strong Monday afternoon and evening producing heavy rainfall. Regionally, we’re expecting a south breeze, with gusts up to 25 mph. The weather will deteriorate even more Tuesday morning. That’s when a cold front produced squall line of thunderstorms will move across the state. We are currently in a level 2 risk, out of 5, for severe weather. This slight risk includes tornadoes, damaging wind gusts, and quarter size hail. After this system passes, expect clearing and cooler conditions. Temperatures will drop to normal for January. And it looks like we will maintain close to seasonable averages for several days.

