First Alert Forecast: warm, breezy Monday; ALERT DAY Tuesday for storm potential

MONDAY: For some, we’ll be getting back into the groove after the holiday weekend – others may have the day off still. At any rate, impacts will likely be felt from morning fog banks to afternoon storm chances. Fog could be quite thick again to start off the day – exercise caution if you must be out during the morning hours. Warm breezes will kick in through afternoon and evening hours, gusting 25-35 mph at times, pushing temperatures well into the 70s. By late afternoon, scattered storms will develop ahead of our next system. An isolated strong to severe storm can’t be ruled out. Rain chances will increase by late overnight. A few storms along the sluggish moving squall line could have strong wind, hail and a tornado or two associated with it.

ALERT DAY TUESDAY: Storms may be be ongoing through the start of the day – some of which could feature strong to severe elements with strong wind, hail and a tornado or two. Storms will tend to exit the area by mid-afternoon but rain will resurge back into the fold as a secondary low rides up the frontal boundary. We’ll top out in the 70s. The front will push through overnight, eventually ending the rain by early Wednesday. Lows will drop into the 50s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Cooler air will being to filter back into the area through the latter parts of the week; from the 60s for Wednesday, to the 50s by late week. Lows will also turn chilly, dropping into the 30s. 60s look to return by the upcoming weekend, coupled with a chance for a few showers.

