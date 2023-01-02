First Alert Forecast: strong to severe thunderstorms possible into Tuesday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A warm and muggy afternoon is on tap as sunshine breaks through the clouds. High temperatures are forecast to reach the middle to upper 70s as south winds gust around 25-30 MPH. This will set the stage for the threat of severe storms, mainly into Tuesday. There is a chance for a few isolated showers and thunderstorms this afternoon/evening as a robust cold front approaches from the west. While some of these could potentially be strong, we are expecting a greater chance to see severe storm into Tuesday as the front swings into our area.

An Alert Day will be in place into Tuesday as the threat of severe storms becomes more favorable across central Mississippi. Storms that could feature damaging winds, hail, and tornadoes will begin to move in during the morning hours from the west and will spread eastward as the day goes on. A secondary round later in the afternoon/evening hours also looks possible, but it will be questionable if this round will be severe. Make sure you stay weather aware and have a way to receive warnings if any are issued! The risk for severe storms should diminish by tomorrow night as drier and cooler air funnels in.

Quiet conditions should prevail for the rest of the week with closer to normal temperatures. Highs by late week will run in the upper 50s to lower 60s with low temperatures in the 30s.

