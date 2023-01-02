First Alert Forecast:

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - We have an alert day in effect thru Tuesday. It was a very warm Monday with Jackson reaching 78 degrees, just 2 degrees shy of the record high for this date and Vicksburg did tie their record high at 80 degrees. It will be windy tonight with sustained winds near 20mph and gusts over 30mph. We aren’t expecting much in the way of storms tonight. Showers and thunderstorms will arrive during or just after the morning commute Tuesday. Heavy rain could accumulate a few inches throughout the day in some spots. Otherwise, we may have a few rounds that could spark severe weather with damaging wind and tornadoes before ending during or just before the early evening. Lows tonight will be in the 60s and highs on Tuesday in the lower and middle 70s. Wednesday will turn nice with highs near 70. Expect much cooler weather Thursday and Friday with highs in the 50s and 60s and lows in the 30s. The average high for today is 57 and the average low is 37.

